Isle of Man passenger ferry services disrupted by fog

Image copyright IOMSPC Image caption Passengers had to wait for nearly five hours outside the port of Heysham on Monday

Passengers are facing a second day of disruption to Isle of Man ferry services due to problems caused by fog.

On Monday, the Ben-my-Chree was diverted to Birkenhead after spending five hours at Heysham unable to dock due to the poor visibility .

The situation led to the cancellation of the 19:45 sailing from Heysham to Douglas and the overnight return crossing.

The 08:45 and 14:15 sailings are both delayed as a result.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Chief Executive Mark Woodward said: "We made every attempt to get into Heysham on Monday afternoon, but we finally had to admit defeat.

"We would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and understanding in these difficult circumstances.

"We are making every effort to contact any passengers who may be affected by these disruptions and to organise alternative travel arrangements."

The latest schedule can be viewed on the Steam Packet's website.