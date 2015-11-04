Noble's Hospital: Ward to remain closed over winter

Image copyright Other Image caption Ward 20 is not physically attached to the main hospital building and was used for rehabilitation

A ward at Noble's Hospital which was temporarily closed in July will remain so until the New Year, the island's health minister has said.

The 22-bed ward, used predominantly for rehabilitation, was closed when it became half-full to save money.

Health Minister Howard Quayle said patients and staff from the ward have been successfully accommodated elsewhere in the hospital.

According the government, the four-month closure has saved £250,000.

Mr Quayle added: "Changing working practices at Noble's are also expected to have a positive effect in reducing pressure on bed spaces as the winter months draw on."

The position would be further reviewed in the spring.