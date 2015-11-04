Noble's Hospital: Ward to remain closed over winter
A ward at Noble's Hospital which was temporarily closed in July will remain so until the New Year, the island's health minister has said.
The 22-bed ward, used predominantly for rehabilitation, was closed when it became half-full to save money.
Health Minister Howard Quayle said patients and staff from the ward have been successfully accommodated elsewhere in the hospital.
According the government, the four-month closure has saved £250,000.
Mr Quayle added: "Changing working practices at Noble's are also expected to have a positive effect in reducing pressure on bed spaces as the winter months draw on."
The position would be further reviewed in the spring.