Minimum wage 'set for significant increase'

Image copyright PA Image caption The minimum wage for Isle of Man workers is currently 5p an hour less than England

Proposals for a "significant increase" to the minimum wage for Isle of Man workers aged 21 or above will go before Tynwald this month.

Chief Minister Allan Bell made the announcement in the House of Keys after being asked if there are plans to introduce a Manx living wage.

If approved, the minimum wage would rise by 35p (5.2%) from £6.65 to £7 and come into effect on 1 January 2016.

The minimum wage in England rose by 20p to £6.70 in October.

Allan Bell said it would be a "significant increase" to the minimum wage.

Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption Mr Bell said the island should not merely copy the actions of our neighbours over a living wage

He said: "The debate on the proposals will provide an opportunity to discuss the living wage further."

In July, the UK Government announced it would introduce a National Living Wage.

Mr Bell said: "This is separate from the rate promoted by the Living Wage Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation, which is calculated based upon its assessment of the UK cost of living.

"I am conscious that the UK Government's announcement has taken many by surprise and has provoked debate about the potential implications.

"I think it is important that we act in the Island's interests in a considered manner and not merely copy the actions of our neighbours."

