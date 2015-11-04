Minimum wage 'set for significant increase'
Proposals for a "significant increase" to the minimum wage for Isle of Man workers aged 21 or above will go before Tynwald this month.
Chief Minister Allan Bell made the announcement in the House of Keys after being asked if there are plans to introduce a Manx living wage.
If approved, the minimum wage would rise by 35p (5.2%) from £6.65 to £7 and come into effect on 1 January 2016.
The minimum wage in England rose by 20p to £6.70 in October.
Allan Bell said it would be a "significant increase" to the minimum wage.
He said: "The debate on the proposals will provide an opportunity to discuss the living wage further."
In July, the UK Government announced it would introduce a National Living Wage.
Mr Bell said: "This is separate from the rate promoted by the Living Wage Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation, which is calculated based upon its assessment of the UK cost of living.
"I am conscious that the UK Government's announcement has taken many by surprise and has provoked debate about the potential implications.
"I think it is important that we act in the Island's interests in a considered manner and not merely copy the actions of our neighbours."
Living wages in UK: How does it add up?
- The living wage is an informal benchmark, not a legally enforceable minimum level of pay. It will rise to £8.25 from £7.85. In London it is £9.15
- The national minimum wage is the compulsory minimum level of pay set by the business secretary each year on the advice of the Low Pay Commission. It stands at £6.70 an hour for adults aged 21 and over, and £5.30 for those aged 18 to 20
- In the last Budget, the government announced a new compulsory National Living Wage that will come into force from April 2016. It will be paid to workers aged 25 and above and will initially be set at £7.20 an hour. It is intended to exceed £9 an hour by 2020