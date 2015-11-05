Mark Cavendish awarded honorary degree

Image copyright University of Chester

Cyclist Mark Cavendish has received an honorary degree from the University of Chester.

The 30-year-old received a Doctor of Science in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cycling.

He collected his honour from the University's Chancellor, His Grace the Duke of Westminster.

Cavendish, who has won 26 stages of the Tour de France, said: "I am honoured and feel very privileged to receive this from the University of Chester."

The Manx road cyclist who currently rides for Etixx - Quick-Step has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 30-year-old is a former British and World champion on road and track

Cavendish is one of 11 "eminent individuals" to be recognised with an honorary degree from the university.

Nearly 3,000 students from the University of Chester will gather to collect their degrees over four days.