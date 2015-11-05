Isle of Man sex offender jailed for 11 years
- 5 November 2015
- From the section Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a child.
Michael James Moore, from Ramsey, was convicted of four counts of rape and two indecent assaults that occurred in the early 1990s.
The victim was commended by police for coming forward.
Det Con Emily Perkins said: "I hope this final process will be some form of closure...and they will now be able to move on with their life."