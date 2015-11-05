Firework thrown at Isle of Man shop assistant in raid

Image caption A white transit van was seen in the area at the time of the robbery

A man threw a firework at a shop assistant before making off with about £1,000, prompting a police investigation.

It happened at about 22.00 GMT on Tuesday at Newby's Newsagents on Glen Falcon Road in Douglas.

Police said the incident may be linked to an attempted robbery at the Strang Stores in Union Mills on 2 November.

Det Sgt Brian Shimmin said: "This is a very alarming- thankfully there were no serious physical injuries."

Officers would like to trace a white transit van seen on Glen Falcon Road on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police headquarters in Douglas.