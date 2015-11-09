Isle of Man charities in international grant bid

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Last year the Isle of Man awarded grants to improve water supplies and raise awareness of HIV prevention in Africa

Charities based on the Isle of Man are being invited to apply for funding from the Manx government's International Development Committee.

The Small Grant Funding scheme supports island-registered organisations working in the developing world and is open to applications until 4 December.

A committee spokesman said proposals of up to £100,000 will be considered.

Sixteen projects received funding last year for work in more than a dozen countries, predominately Africa.

Chairman of the International Development Committee Phil Gawne said: "The projects that these grants support tend to be one-off schemes that make a real difference to people's lives.

"The impact is tangible with clear outcomes and achievements that link back to the work of Manx charities and the generosity of the people of the Isle of Man".