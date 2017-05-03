Flights between Isle of Man and Scotland resume

Image copyright Eastern Airways

Direct flights between the Isle of Man and Scotland have resumed.

The Ronaldsway to Glasgow route was one of five cancelled in March after the "virtual airline" Citywing went into liquidation.

UK-based Eastern Airways, which also runs flights to Belfast and Newcastle from Ronaldsway, will operate a daily weekday service.

Manx airport director Ann Reynolds said it was "crucial" and the return of a Glasgow service was "very welcome".

A 29-seat Jetstream 41 aircraft will operate the service and some Saturday and Sunday flights are also scheduled during the TT fortnight.