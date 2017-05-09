Five Isle of Man coastguard volunteers commended for long service

Image copyright Other Image caption These coastguard stations provide a response within 20 minutes to any part of the island's coast.

Five coastguard volunteers have been praised for their "outstanding community spirit" after receiving long service awards on the Isle of Man.

From five Manx locations, the service carries out about 450 coastal patrols each year and responds to 200 requests for assistance.

The five men have each completed more than 30 years' service.

Tim Baker MHK praised their commitment, saying they had all shown "outstanding community spirit".

The five awards:

First clasp for 30 years' service

Jeffrey Kelly, Section Leader at Peel Coastguard

Simon Cooper, Station Officer at Peel Coastguard

Andrew Cunningham, Deputy Station Officer at Douglas Coastguard

Anthony Kelly, Station Officer at Ramsey Coastguard

Second clasp for 40 years' service

James Kneen, Station Officer at Douglas Coastguard

A government spokesman praised the recipients for the "vital role they have performed".

About 80 volunteers support the full-time coastguard service, which is part of the Department of Infrastructure's Ports Division.

Mr Baker said the Isle of Man has a "proud tradition of helping people in their time of need" and coastguard volunteers devote many hours of their own time each year to help protect seafarers and members of the public".

Stations in Douglas, Ramsey, Peel, Port Erin and Castletown provide a response within 20 minutes to any part of the Manx coastline.