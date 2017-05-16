Peter Eagles: New bishop of Sodor and Man to be consecrated in York

Image copyright The Diocese of Sodor and Man Image caption Rt Rev Eagles was appointed Honorary Chaplain to the Queen in 2013, and in 2015 was made an Honorary Canon of Salisbury Cathedral

The new bishop of Sodor and Man will be consecrated at a special ceremony in York Minster, it has been announced.

The Venerable Peter Eagles, 57, will succeed the Right Reverend Robert Paterson, who retired in November having held the position since 2008.

Bishop Eagles, a married father-of-one, is currently Archdeacon for the Army as well as Deputy Chaplain-General of the Royal Army Chaplains' Department.

The consecration ceremony will he held at 11:00 BST on 22 June.

Sodor and Man is the smallest diocese in the Church of England, overseeing 45 churches and 27 parishes.

It is also a unique position because the bishop is a Member of the Legislative Council of Tynwald, the Manx parliament.

The Queen nominated Bishop Eagles for the position.