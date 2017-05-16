Ben-my-Chree: Manx ferry overhaul under way before TT fortnight

From the section

Image caption The planned maintenance is being held ahead of the Isle of Man TT races

An Isle of Man ferry will be out of action for two days' planned maintenance work ahead of the TT fortnight, operators have confirmed.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's largest vessel - the Ben-my-Chree - will not operate until Thursday.

A spokesman said Manannan will cover passenger services between Douglas and Heysham, departing the Isle of Man at 08:45 BST and returning at 14:15.

The ferry will also operate its Liverpool route as scheduled.

The spokesman added that the MV Arrow will provide freight service cover on both days.

A full list of planned services is available online.