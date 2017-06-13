Motorcyclist Kevin Baker died from multiple injuries, inquest told

Image caption Mr Baker was on a Yamaha motorbike when he collided with a Nissan car on 4 June

A motorcyclist died from multiple injuries after colliding with a car on the Isle of Man, an inquest has heard.

Kevin Baker's Yamaha motorbike collided with a Nissan car between Handley's Corner and Barre Garroo crossroads at around 17:00 BST on 4 June.

The 69-year-old former police officer from Foxdale was airlifted to Noble's Hospital, where he later died.

Coroner John Needham adjourned the inquest until a later as-yet-unspecified date.

The car's driver, who was from Northern Ireland, was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

Another motorcyclist who was injured after the crash has also been released from hospital.