Isle of Man TT 2017: Riders died from 'multiple injuries'

Image caption Jochem van den Hoek and Alan Bonner both died on 7 June

Two TT competitors killed in separate crashes at this year's event in the Isle of Man died from "multiple injuries", inquests have heard.

Jochem van den Hoek, 28, from Werkendam, Netherlands, died following a crash near the 11th milestone in the Superstock race on 7 June.

Irish racer Alan Bonner, 33, died in a crash near the 33rd milestone in a qualifying session the same day.

Coroner John Needham passed on his condolences to their families.

Mr Bonner, from Stamullen in County Meath, had finished 30th in the Superstock race on the day of his death.

The inquest at Douglas courthouse heard the plasterer, who was the fastest ever TT racer from the Republic of Ireland, died as a result of head and chest injuries.

Van den Hoek, a bicycle maker from the Netherlands, had achieved his best-ever finish of 27th in the opening Superbike race riding a 1000cc Honda Fireblade for the TC Racing Team.

He died as result of abdominal and head injuries.

With investigations ongoing, the inquests of both men were adjourned with a date to be fixed.

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Jochem van den Hoek achieved his best ever TT finish in this year's Superbike race.