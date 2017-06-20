Ian Cannell: Manx parliament pays tribute to 'voice of Tynwald'

Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption Ian Cannell was made CBE in 2004 for his work with the Royal British Legion

Tributes have been paid in Manx parliament to broadcaster Ian Cannell CBE, who was known as the "the voice of Tynwald".

President of Tynwald Steve Rodan led the tributes to Mr Cannell, from Peel, who died on Saturday.

He said the broadcaster was a "true friend of Tynwald" and his "dignified, fluent and informed commentary" had "illuminated proceedings" for 52 years.

Mr Cannell was made CBE in 2004 for his work with the Royal British Legion.

He was also the first official TT commentator for Manx Radio.

Mr Rodan said he truly was the "voice of Tynwald".

