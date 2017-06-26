Peel men charged with assault after 25-year-old taken to hospital

Two men have been charged with assault after a man was attacked in Peel.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital at about 10:35 BST on Saturday with "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries after an incident outside the House of Manannan, police said.

Liam Lewis, 20 and from Carmane Close, and 18-year-old Anthony Leonard, of Kerroo Coar, are charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Appearing at Douglas Court House, they were remanded in custody until 4 July.