Jacques and Torin Lakeman: Father's skate park plan to remember sons

Image copyright IoM Police Image caption Torin and Jacques Lakeman died after taking drugs bought on the "dark web" in 2014

A father who sons died after taking lethal doses of ecstasy has revealed plans for a skate park in their memory.

Jacques and Torin Lakeman, aged 19 and 20, from Port St Mary, were found in a room above a pub in Bolton after taking drugs bought on the "dark web" in 2014.

Isle of Man Skateboarding (ISB) is supporting the Jactor skate project and an official launch is taking place at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey school later.

Ray Lakeman said: "It would provide a real boost for young people."

The Jactor skate project would cost around £75,000 and the launch includes a presentation and demonstration by ISB.

Image copyright Lakeman family Image caption Ray Lakeman said his sons would have "loved" the skate park

Mr Lakeman, who has called for drugs that killed his sons to be legalised, said: "After the boys died we held a memorial service where the idea came around.

"We've already done some fundraising and when we asked local school children what the town needs the skate park was a very popular idea.

"It would certainly be something the boys would have loved themselves."

Jacques was an aspiring chef and Torin was in his second year of studying physics at Aberystwyth University.

Image copyright ISLE OF MAN SKATEBOARDING Image caption It is hoped the skate park would be built in Port St Mary where the boys were from

ISB Founder Kristian Edwards said: "Braddan commissioners were extremely forward thinking with the skate park and subsequent concrete bowl, the first of its kind on the island.

"It is regularly used by children and adults. We have already got a great set of designs for Port St Mary.

"This will be a fantastic asset to community so please support."

Last week skateboarding was included in the MicroGaming community games for the first time with hundreds of children taking part.

Clubs have also been set up at two of the island's secondary schools in 2017.