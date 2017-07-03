Donovan Kitching: Karran Inquiry finds failings in decision to parole

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The Karran Inquiry looked into the circumstances of Donovan Kitching's parole

An inquiry into the parole of a Manx prisoner, who went on to kill a woman while drink-driving, has found failings in the decision to release him early.

Donovan Kitching was jailed for death by dangerous driving after he hit Gwen Valentine while on parole in 2014.

The Karran Inquiry found probation may not have supported release if his prison offences had been known and his monitoring had been a "total failure".

The Department for Home Affairs said it was working to address the findings.