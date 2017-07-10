Man, 19, jailed for raping boy aged 10 on Isle of Man

A 19-year-old who raped a boy, 10, on the Isle of Man has been jailed.

Aiden McMahon, of Ballajora, was also put on the sex offenders register and made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order.

Douglas Court House heard McMahon, who was jailed for six years and six months after pleading guilty, took the boy to his home and raped him in April 2016.

On sentencing, Deemster Alistair Montgomerie told McMahon: "You have committed a terrible crime."

"This boy was always trusting and willing to please - you used that knowledge to get him naked and into your bed," he added.

In a statement, Isle of Man police said: "In October 2016, every parent's worst nightmare became a reality, when the young victim had the courage to tell his parents that he had been a victim of a serious sexual offence.

"The innocent child had been abused in the worst possible way - he had the courage to tell someone what had happened, but also the courage to later tell the police".