Manx grant to help rebuild two Nepali schools hit by 2015 quake

Image copyright Pahar Trust Image caption Two years after the earthquake, children are still being taught in temporary shelters of bamboo and tarpaulin

Two schools destroyed in Nepal's 2015 earthquake will be rebuilt using a grant awarded by the Manx government.

More than £82,000 has been donated to the The Pahar Trust, a long-standing supporter of education projects in Nepal, to help carry out the work.

The charity said it aims to enable some of the world's poorest children to receive a high standard of education.

Project manager Harriet Hancox said: "Nine thousand people died in Nepal as a result of a huge earthquake in 2015."

"Over two years later, children are still being taught in temporary shelters of bamboo and tarpaulin."

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: "The Isle of Man was quick to provide £150,000 of emergency support to the response efforts and I'm delighted that we are able to continue our support."

The cost of the project is estimated at £111,644, with the charity's planning to raise the rest through fundraising on the island.

The Pahar Trust has already built more than 80 schools in Nepal.