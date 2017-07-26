Onchan crash: Car flips in crash on to Manx tram tracks

Image copyright Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Image caption The mini had rolled and landed back on its wheels across the Manx Electric Railway lines

A car flipped when it crashed onto tracks used by the Manx Electric Railway (MER), the fire service has said.

Fire crews from Douglas and Laxey stations were called to the accident on King Edward Road in Onchan at around 09:00 BST.

A spokesman said the car had "rolled and landed back on its wheels" across the Manx Electric Railway lines.

The man driving the car was treated at the scene for "minor injuries."

Fire crews made the vehicle safe and power to the railway was isolated so that it could be recovered.

Station Officer Tony Duncan said the car was recovered promptly and the track inspected by MER staff for any signs of damage before services were resumed.