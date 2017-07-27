Donavon Kitching: Prisoner's sentence extended for assault
A man serving a 10 year sentence for killing a woman while drink-driving has had his jail term extended for assaulting a prison guard.
Donovan Kitching, 33 from St John's, pleaded guilty to punching a guard in the head on 10 March.
He attacked the guard while serving a 10 year and 72 day sentence for causing the death of Gwen Valentine from Winchester, Hampshire in October 2014.
Kitching was ordered to serve a further four months by Douglas courthouse.