Donavon Kitching: Prisoner's sentence extended for assault

Donovan Kitching's four month jail term will be served after his current sentence

A man serving a 10 year sentence for killing a woman while drink-driving has had his jail term extended for assaulting a prison guard.

Donovan Kitching, 33 from St John's, pleaded guilty to punching a guard in the head on 10 March.

He attacked the guard while serving a 10 year and 72 day sentence for causing the death of Gwen Valentine from Winchester, Hampshire in October 2014.

Kitching was ordered to serve a further four months by Douglas courthouse.