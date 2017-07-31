Laxey crash: Four victims of bus stop collision named at inquests opening

Image caption The main road Douglas to Ramsey road was closed for five hours after the one-vehicle crash

Four people who died when their car crashed into a bus stop on the Isle of Man have been named for the first time.

Derek Brown, the 89-year-old driver, died at the scene on the A2 near Fairy Cottage in Laxey at 09:00 on 24 July.

Mr Brown's wife Joyce died later at Noble's Hospital, as did Marie Gordon. Both were 81, Douglas Courthouse heard.

A third passenger, Kathleen Garret, 84, died at the scene. The inquest into the deaths of all four Laxey residents was adjourned until a yet-to-be fixed date.

Mr Brown, a retired messenger for the House of Keys, died from "chest and head injuries", the inquest was told.

His passengers all died from injuries "due to, or as a consequence of, the collision," said coroner John Needham.

Image caption Flowers have been left at the crash scene by the family and friends of those who died

On the morning of the accident the main road between Douglas and Ramsey was closed between Church Rd and Captains Hill until about 14:30 while police investigated what happened.

Mr Needham said that because of ongoing police investigations, he would adjourn the inquests until a date to be fixed.