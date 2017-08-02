A3 in Foxdale reopens after nine months of roadworks
A main road linking the west and the south of the Isle of Man is set to reopen after nine months of roadworks.
The A3 in Foxdale closed last October while new storm water pipes were fitted following a 2m (6.6ft) deep excavation and resurfacing was carried out.
The works were suspended for two weeks for the TT festival in June.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesman said the scheme "will create lasting benefits for residents, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians".
The A3 route will reopen at 17:00 BST on Wednesday.