Ring-tailed lemur born at Manx wildlife park

A Manx wildlife park is celebrating the birth of a ring-tailed lemur.

The lemur was born at the Curraghs Wildlife Park in July, which general manager Kathleen Graham said was "quite late", as northern hemisphere births were "usually in the spring".

She said the baby's sex had not yet been "determined".

Native to Madagascar, ring-tailed lemurs are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

A park spokesman said there were as few as 2,000 left in the wild.