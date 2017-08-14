Northern Ireland to Isle of Man ferry changes proposed

Image copyright Geograph Image caption A road upgrade costing £130m between the Port of Larne and Belfast was completed in 2015 after a three-year construction project

Ferry services between the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland face a major overhaul under plans which have just gone out to public consultation.

The bi-weekly service between Douglas and Belfast's Albert Dock could instead operate to and from the Port of Larne.

The Steam Packet Company said Larne - about 20 miles north of Belfast - could accommodate heavier vehicles such as vans, motor homes and coaches.

A spokesman added: "Passenger feedback will be central in this decision."

Chief executive Mark Woodward said the change would mean shorter sailing times between the island and Northern Ireland.

He added that both Manx vessels - the Ben-my-Chree and fast craft, Manannan, have visited Larne "to ensure berthing facilities were suitable".

The public survey will run for three weeks.