Isle of Man pair rescued as boat drifted towards rocks

Image copyright RNLI/ Steve Maddrell Image caption The RNLI said the boat suffered double-engine failure dangerously close to Bulgham Rocks in Laxey

Two men have been rescued after their small boat got into trouble near rocks off the Isle of Man's east coast.

The Dory experienced twin engine failure less than 6m (20ft) from Bulgham Rocks in Laxey on Sunday.

An RNLI spokesman said the Ramsey lifeboat was launched at 17:45 BST after both engines failed on the 5m (16ft) vessel.

He said the lifeboat towed The Dory to a safe berth in Laxey Harbour. Neither man on board was injured.

Image copyright RNLI/ Steve Maddrell Image caption The skipper of a boat in trouble expressed his gratitude after his weekend rescue

The skipper of the rescued boat later sent a thank you message to Ramsey RNLI.

He said: "I really have no idea what we would do if it weren't for you guys keeping the seas safe.

"We were very glad to see you charging over the horizon!"