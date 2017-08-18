Isle of Man ruins feature in photography exhibition

Image copyright Ray Kelly Image caption Tholtans exhibition is the culmination of 30 years of research

Photographs of "crumbling ruins" for an exhibition will provide a rare glimpse into the Isle of Man's rural history, Manx National Heritage (MNH) has said.

The project called Tholtans, the Manx word to describe the ruins of an old home, is the culmination of 30 years of research by Ray and Niamh Kelly.

MNH said it depicts "once-thriving island farmsteads which are now crumbling into the earth."

The exhibitions begins on 7 October at Manx Museum.

Mr Kelly said: "Walking in these places, the feeling of tranquillity is overwhelming, and I am mindful of the hardship that the inhabitants of these buildings endured to survive and make a living."

"I don't think I can ever say categorically that I have recorded every tholtan, but I am happy that the ones I visited are now stored forever, frozen in time on the day I took the pictures."

MNH said the photographs are to be displayed alongside 3D art work.