Passengers facing disruption after Isle of Man ferry strikes quayside

Passengers formed queues after two crossings were cancelled

Hundreds of passengers are facing travel disruption after a ferry struck a harbour quayside in the Isle of Man after crossing from Liverpool.

Long queues formed at the Sea Terminal in Douglas after two crossings were cancelled following the incident on Thursday.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said its Manannan fast ferry was undergoing "emergency repairs".

The operator said no passengers were injured.

Those looking to travel to Liverpool were facing delays after the 07:30 BST sailing and the 11:15 return crossing were cancelled.

The operator said the Manannan "made contact" with the quay while attempting to berth at about 22:00 BST.

It later berthed without safely and all passengers and vehicles arriving safely disembarked.

The operator added the ferry had suffered "some structural damage" and staff had been working "flat out through the night" to repair the damage.

A further announcement is expected at midday.