Passengers facing disruption after Isle of Man ferry strikes quayside

Image caption The operator said the Manannan ferry had suffered "some structural damage"

Hundreds of passengers are facing travel disruption after a ferry struck a harbour quayside in the Isle of Man after crossing from Liverpool.

Long queues formed at the Sea Terminal in Douglas after two crossings were cancelled following the incident on Thursday.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said its Manannan fast ferry was undergoing "emergency repairs".

The operator said no passengers were injured.

Those looking to travel to Liverpool were facing delays after the 07:30 BST sailing and the 11:15 return crossing were cancelled.

The ferry company said the vessel had "made contact" with the quay while attempting to berth at about 22:00 BST.

It later berthed safely and all passengers and vehicles disembarked.

Image caption Passengers formed queues after two crossings were cancelled

The operator added the ferry had suffered "some structural damage" and staff had been working "flat out" on repairs.

The 15:00 service to Liverpool should now depart seven hours late at 20:00, while the 19:15 return crossing will leave at 00:30.

Ben-my-Chree sailings remain on schedule, and the Clipper Ranger will be brought in to operate an extra freight sailing.

It is hoped the Manannan's schedule will return to normal on Saturday.

Image caption The damage to the Manannan was visible to passengers on the Ben-My-Chree this morning.

Katie Challenor, who was due to travel to a wedding, said: "I've seriously had enough now. Currently in a queue of at least 300 people trying to get transferred.

"It's already cost us £600 for this journey so I'm really not happy."

Ged Power posted on Twitter: "Golf group due to visit Isle of Man today using Manannan! IOM travel vulnerability has a massive knock on for many 1000s. Frustrating for all".

Alexis Kenny said he waited an hour on the phone to reorganise his tickets.