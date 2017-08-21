German rider, 50, seriously injured in crash with taxi

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Bungalow section of the A18 Mountain Road

A German motorcyclist has been seriously injured in an accident involving a taxi in the Isle of Man.

The crash happened close to The Bungalow section of the A18 Mountain Road early on Monday.

Police said the 50-year-old rider suffered "serious head injuries" and was taken to Noble's Hospital.

He is expected to be flown to the UK for further treatment, said a force spokesman. The road was closed for four hours.

It is not known if the taxi driver was injured or if his vehicle was carrying any passengers.

The accident happened during the 2017 Festival of Motorcycling which includes the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT.

The Mountain Road is two-way to all traffic during the festival unlike the TT where it switches to a one-way system.