Jamie Hodson: Isle of Man and Wigan memorials for racer

Image copyright Manx Grand Prix Image caption Jamie Hodson won the Supertwins MGP race in 2016 held on the Isle of Man TT course

Memorial services for a former winner of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP) who died in a crash while racing will be held later.

Jamie Hodson, 35, from Wigan, was fatally injured in Northern Ireland's Dundrod 150 race at the Joey's Windmill section of the course on 10 August.

The road racer won the Supertwins MGP race in 2016, which is held on the Isle of Man TT course.

A service will be held in Douglas at 14:00 BST and another in Wigan.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Hodson was an experienced rider, who was the reigning MGP Supertwins champion

A spokesman for St Ninian's Church said the Isle of Man service is being held with the "kind permission of the Hodson family" and will be conducted by Rev John Coldwell.

A "celebration of Jamie's life" will also be held in his home town of Wigan, he said.

Hodson's brother Rob was also involved in the same crash but was not seriously hurt.

Gavin Lupton, 37, from Otley in Yorkshire, died from injuries sustained in a different crash on the same day.

Lupton competed at the Isle of Man TT and North West 200, as well as the Ulster Grand Prix, in recent years.