Five men tackle 24-hour row from Isle of Man to Wales

Image copyright The Big Row Image caption The men set off from Port St Mary slipway and are hoping to complete the journey in 24 hours

Five intrepid fundraisers have begun a charity challenge to row continuously from the Isle of Man to North Wales.

Daniel James, Gerwyn Lewis, Dryden Glyndwr Jones, Jamie Mills and Nathan Midgely will row the 56 miles (90 km) between Port St Mary and Llandudno.

The men, all from North Wales, said they are hoping to complete their journey in 24 hours without stopping.

They are raising funds for a variety of charities, including Llandudno RNLI lifeboat station.

Image copyright Llandudno RNLI Image caption The intrepid five will be welcomed home by lifeboat staff from Conwy and Llandudno

Speaking before the men set off, Mr Lewis, a builder from Llandudno, said each rower has a personal reason for taking on the challenge.

"We're all aged between 30 and 52 an have never done anything like this," he said.

"I'm a builder and we've also got a hotel manager, a postman, a baker and a second coxswain.

"It will be arduous rowing across some of the Irish sea's most challenging currents, weather and tides. But we are up for the challenge."

The men left Port St Mary slipway at 17:00 BST, having already raised £20,000.

The men will be welcomed at their finish point in Llandudno by staff from the RNLI lifeboat station.