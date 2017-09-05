Private firms bid to run Isle of Man government-owned abattoir

Image copyright Isle of Man Meat Plant Image caption Last year the government spent more than £2m to refurbish the plant

Private firms are bidding to run a government-owned abattoir to make it less reliant on grants.

The Tromode plant on the Isle of Man is run by a co-operative of farmers and has been in operation since 1934.

The plant currently requires an annual grant from the government, which rose to more than £1.3m last year.

The Manx government is "evaluating a number of bids" and said a private operator could make the "service more efficient and market focused".

Environment, Food and Agriculture minister, Geoffrey Boot MHK, would not reveal how many potential bids had been received to run the plant by the end of the year.

The plant, which has been in its current location for 20 years, processes cattle, sheep and pigs reared on the Isle of Man.

Last year the government spent more than £2m to refurbish the site to improve animal welfare and bring equipment up-to-date.