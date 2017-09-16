Image caption It is hoped it can help visitors reconnect with nature by letting them get close to wildlife

A new country park which aims to reconnect people with rural life has opened on the Isle of Man.

The 250-acre park in St Marks is the new home to a number of rare breeds, including Ouessant and Soay sheep.

Education minister Graham Cregeen said it would "add vibrancy" to the south of the island, where "many" tourist attractions had closed in recent years.

The park's Clare Skillen said people would reconnect with the countryside by getting close to wildlife.

Image caption The new park is set around two large lakes in the Isle of Man.