Image caption Rodgers appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday

A TV licence inspector who was caught drink-driving while off duty has been banned from the road for two years.

John Marcus Rodgers, 39, of Raeville Park in Belfast, was stopped by police on Athol Street in Douglas on Monday at about 23:30 BST.

He was also fined £900 and ordered to pay £125 costs at Douglas Courthouse.

Confirming he had left his job, his employers Capita PLC said the company "always expect the highest standards of conduct from our visiting officers".