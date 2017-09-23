Image caption People are urged to keep their distance if they spot seal pups around the island's shores

Wildlife experts have issued a seal pup warning ahead of the annual breeding season on the Isle of Man.

Manx Wildlife Trust said the pups may look harmless but can be aggressive and give a nasty bite if approached.

Pups are expected to be born in coming days around the south coast and Calf of Man.

A spokeswoman for the trust said mother seals have been known to abandon their pups if they are "unduly disturbed" by people.

She added: "Please keep your distance, and that includes your dogs."

The seal population off the Isle of Man and Calf of Man will be surveyed for the first time in a decade this year by the trust.

Last year was a bumper year with about 60 pups born.

Factfile: Grey seals

Grey seals are Britain's largest living carnivore.

The British Isles are home to 36% of the world's population of grey seals around its shores.