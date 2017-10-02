Image copyright Alamy Image caption The new bishop of Sodor and Man (left) was consecrated alongside the new Bishop of Sheffield

The 87th Bishop of Sodor and Man has been installed at a enthronement ceremony at Peel Cathedral.

The Venerable Peter Eagles, 57, succeeds the Right Reverend Robert Paterson, who retired in November having held the position since 2008.

The married father-of-one said he was "thrilled and deeply honoured".

Bishop Eagles has previously been an Archdeacon for the Army as well as Deputy Chaplain-General of the Royal Army Chaplains Department.

He said: "My hope is that I may support the people of the Isle of Man in their spiritual and historic identity and in looking confidently to the future."

Speaking to his congregation on Saturday he said: "I see a great value of traditional strength and the honouring of tradition amongst island communities and that is a deeply impressive thing.

"I also see something that is very innovative. Certainly in some aspects of industry here on the island which reflects an imaginative, forward-looking, entrepreneurial spirit."

Sodor and Man is the smallest diocese in the Church of England, overseeing 45 churches and 27 parishes.

It is also a unique position because the bishop is a Member of the Legislative Council of Tynwald, the Manx parliament.

He was consecrated in York Minster by Archbishop John Sentamu in June.