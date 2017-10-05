Image copyright Google Image caption Poortown Road in St John's has been closed after a cyclist was struck by a car

A cyclist has died after being hit by a car.

He was struck near to the old quarry entrance in Poortown Road, St John's, on the Isle of Man at about 08:30 BST.

Police said the cyclist was taken to Noble's Hospital in Braddan where he later died. The car driver and passenger were not injured.

The road between the Highwayman roundabout and Ballig Bridge will remain closed until 15:00. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said the cyclist's family are receiving support and said their "thoughts are with them."