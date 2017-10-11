Image copyright Elvis Image caption A public consultation showed that Isle of Man ferry passengers prefer to sail to Belfast city centre

Plans to overhaul ferry services between the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland have been dropped after a three-week public consultation.

The Steam Packet Company had considered re-routing sailings to the port of Larne instead of Belfast Dock.

A spokesman said Larne could better accommodate heavier vehicles such as vans, motor homes and coaches.

Despite this, the consultation showed that passengers preferred the "convenience" of sailing to Belfast.

While the route will remain unchanged for the duration of 2018, the Steam Packet company said discussions will continue to improve facilities at Belfast.

"If those upgrades cannot be undertaken it will make sense for the Isle of Man if we look again at Larne to provide a service for larger vehicles", said company chief Mark Woodward.