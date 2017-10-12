Image caption Craig Alan Varey was remanded in custody to appear before the court on 19 October

A man has appeared in court over a knife attack at a flat on the Isle of Man.

A 52-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the upper Broadway area of Douglas on Sunday.

Craig Alan Varey, of no fixed abode, faced two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of attempted robbery during a hearing at Douglas Courthouse.

The 42-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at the court on 19 October.