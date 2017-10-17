Image caption More than 20 fallen trees have been removed by government workers

The Isle of Man is recovering from former Hurricane Ophelia, which caused widespread disruption on Monday.

Many roads were blocked as about 130 trees were brought down in gusts of more than 90mph (145km/h) which also caused power cuts to about 30 homes.

Ferry crossings and flights to and from the United Kingdom have now resumed after the Isle of Man was largely cut off on Monday.

Forecasters said winds will continue to "ease in strength" on Tuesday.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer praised all government teams who worked through the night in "very difficult conditions".

Image caption A section of felt roofing came off a hotel roof.

Image copyright Manx utilities Image caption Manx Utilities said it had restored power supplies to a more than 30 customers

A police spokesman warned motorists about the amount of debris which remains on the island's roads and said people should "drive with caution".

A section of felt roofing came off the Palace Hotel on Douglas Promenade but a spokeswoman said it is "open and operating as normal for all residents".

Police closed numerous roads around the island, including the Mountain Road - which reopened at 05:30 BST - and several promenades.

IoM Bus and Rail‏ said all services were running as normal on Tuesday morning.

Image copyright Boris Kitching Image caption More than 100 trees fell in the storm.

Image copyright Grainne Kermode Image caption The strong winds blew this shed away.