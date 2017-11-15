From the section

Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption The purpose-built police station was designed in 1895 by Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott

A protected building is facing an uncertain future after being used as a police station for more than a century.

Castletown Police Station has been left empty after officers moved to the town's Civic Centre earlier this month.

Designed by British architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott in 1895, the single-storey building is situated opposite the medieval site of Castle Rushen.

A Manx government spokesman said the building has "great architectural merit" but "is no longer needed".

Image copyright Manx National Heritage Image caption The Victorian police station features in a painting by British Artist, William Hoggatt

Castletown is the latest of several police stations to close on the island as part of cost-saving measures.

Pulrose Police station closed earlier this month while Port Erin and Lord Street, Douglas both closed last year.

The island's home affairs department added that the future of Castletown Police station was being given "careful consideration".