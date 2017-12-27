Image copyright The Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committe Image caption The new sheltered housing includes a community area for all

Building work on a £6m sheltered housing project in the north of the Isle of Man will begin next summer, said Ramsey Commissioners.

The facility, on Queen's Pier Road, will include 27 one-bedroom flats, and 10 other units with two bedrooms.

A planning application shows that the Mayfield complex will also comprise of a communal area and passenger lifts.

Permission for the three-storey development was granted last July but no prices have yet been published.