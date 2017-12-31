Image copyright Angie Aire Image caption Angie Aire and her team have organised "hundreds" of fundraising events

The chairman of an Isle of Man breast cancer charity has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Angie Aire, from Onchan, has been appointed an MBE for services to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

For the past 10 years, Mrs Aire has led a team of volunteers raising more than £500,000 to support cancer patients on the island.

A cancer survivor herself, she said being honoured had left her "speechless".

She added: "I am massively delighted and grinning from ear to ear.

"This is a wonderful award which I proudly accept, and in doing so thank our amazing group of volunteers at Breast Cancer Now Isle of Man".

The charity's fundraising events include the annual Bra Dashes, Snaefell Sleepover, and Douglas Bay New Year Day Dips.

