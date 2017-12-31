New Year Honours 2018: Cancer fundraiser appointed MBE
The chairman of an Isle of Man breast cancer charity has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
Angie Aire, from Onchan, has been appointed an MBE for services to the charity Breast Cancer Now.
For the past 10 years, Mrs Aire has led a team of volunteers raising more than £500,000 to support cancer patients on the island.
A cancer survivor herself, she said being honoured had left her "speechless".
She added: "I am massively delighted and grinning from ear to ear.
"This is a wonderful award which I proudly accept, and in doing so thank our amazing group of volunteers at Breast Cancer Now Isle of Man".
The charity's fundraising events include the annual Bra Dashes, Snaefell Sleepover, and Douglas Bay New Year Day Dips.
Other Manx people recognised in the New Year Honours include:
- Aileen Gelling - appointed MBE for services to the Isle of Man Prison's Independent Monitoring Board. Mrs Gelling has served on the board for 15 years where she helped detainees with mental health problems to access care.
- Julian Power - appointed MBE for his contribution to music in the Isle of Man for over 40 years. Mr Power, a teacher, coach, choirmaster and organist, has been the director of music of the Isle of Man Choral Society for 10 years.