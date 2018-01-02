Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Winds of up to 70mph are forcecast as Storm Eleanor hits the British Isles

Ferry passengers have been warned their crossings may be cancelled as Storm Eleanor sweeps across the Isle of Man.

The Manx Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning, said wind speeds could reach 70 mph (112 km/h).

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the 19:45 GMT Douglas-to-Heysham sailing and the return on Wednesday is likely to be affected. A further announcement is expected later.

Storm Eleanor is the fifth named storm to hit the British Isles this winter.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The UK Met Office warning is in place from 18:00 on Tuesday until 08:00 on Wednesday

The UK Met Office warning - which lasts until 08:00 on Wednesday - said some western coastal communities could be affected by large waves and spray.