Little gull makes Manx birdspotting project debut
Dozens of different birds have been recorded by Manx birdwatchers during a week-long project, including a little gull for the first time.
Manx BirdLife said 112 different species were seen during the charity's annual Christmas Bird Race between 25 December and 1 January.
The total was one species fewer than the number spotted during 2016's count.
Spokesman Mark Fitzpatrick said hen harriers, little egrets, long-tailed tits and robins were also spotted.
He said the gull had made its debut in the count after being spotted at the Point of Ayre, but the person who saw it had been unable to get a picture.
He added there had been several highlights to the week, including the "good number of hen harriers, plus many reports of crossbills from several plantations".
The project is designed to help to build a detailed picture of winter birdlife on the island and encourage families to enjoy nature.