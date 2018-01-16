Image copyright IOMSPC Image caption The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said up to eight sailings could be cancelled before Thursday

Two ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and UK have been cancelled and others face disruption due to strong winds across the Irish Sea.

The Douglas to Heysham service at 19:45 GMT and 02:15 return will not sail, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.

The Manx Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for severe gale force winds of about 70mph (110km/h).

Three sailings between Douglas and Lancashire are subject to disruption on Wednesday.

Motorists are also being warned about potential snow and ice on the roads.