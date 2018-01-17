Image copyright IOMSPC Image caption The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday.

Three ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and UK have been cancelled and others face disruption due to strong winds across the Irish Sea.

The 02:15 GMT Heysham to Douglas service did will not sail and the 08:45 and 14:15 sailings have also been cancelled by the Steam Packet Company.

The Manx Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for severe gale force winds of about 70mph (110km/h).

Further sailings between Douglas and Heysham are also subject to disruption.

A decision on the 19:45 and Thursday's overnight crossing will be made at 17:00, the company said.

Motorists are also being warned about potential snow and ice on the roads this evening.

Several roads, including the Mountain Road, Richmond Hill and the Sloc, were closed due to snow on Tuesday but have since reopened.