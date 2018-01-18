Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said the talks with Manx authorities were "constructive"

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has held talks with Isle of Man authorities amid concerns new fishing rules are detrimental.

Since Monday boats report scallop catches from Manx waters to an Isle of Man port, which the Scottish government claims restricts the fishing industry.

The rules were imposed over concerns about the accuracy of catch reports.

Ms Sturgeon held talks with Manx Chief Minster Howard Quayle and a "compromise will be reached over the coming days".

Scottish boats have been fishing in Manx waters for 30 years.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The king scallop industry is worth £12m to the Isle of Man annually

Dumfries and Galloway Council has claimed vessels reporting to ports would "cost a lot in fuel, compromise the freshness of the catch" and also put about 300 jobs at risk.

According to Isle of Man government statistics the industry is worth £12m to its economy each year and the measure was "urgently required to preserve declining stocks".

The Scottish government said: "We're hopeful a suitable compromise will be reached over the coming days.

"We cannot accept restrictive measures that would prevent our crews from carrying out their legitimate fishing activities.

"We have been clear that the current arrangements, which would see all vessels required to report in daily, would restrict the activity of the industry which is worth around £3 million per year in Scotland."

An Isle of Man government spokesman said it is continuing work to find a "mutually acceptable solution" to concerns over catch misreporting.

He said that both ministers agreed the fishery must be protected in the long term because of its economic importance and that overfishing must be prevented.

Mr Quayle said: "We continue to have positive dialogue with our Irish Sea neighbours and are confident we can identify effective tools to address this issue that have minimal impact on the majority of the fleet."