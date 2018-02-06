Image copyright Manx Government Image caption The Mountain Road has been closed due to overnight snowfall on the Isle of Man.

The A18 Mountain Road is one of a number of roads closed due to overnight snow and poor driving conditions on the Isle of Man.

Police said the A27 Ronague Road from the Glen Road, Colby up to the Round Table has also been closed to traffic.

A spokesman advised motorists to main routes, watch out for ice, and drive with extreme care.

The Manx Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place warning of further snow or sleet showers later.

The Department of Infrastructure said its gritting teams are continuing to treat major routes.

Isle of Man Transport has confirmed all bus services are running as normal.